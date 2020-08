CELINA — Edward "Allen" Hayes, 53, of Celina, formerly of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Mercer Health in Coldwater, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ with Pastor Jim Oates officiating.

Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, is in charge of the arrangements.