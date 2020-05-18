ANNA — Edward L. Miller, age 71 of Anna, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 4:37 p.m. at his home. He was born on Feb. 16, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Eva (Baker) Miller. On Sept. 15, 1973, Edward married Joyce (Cochran) who survives along with two children, Edward (Twila) Miller, of Anna, and Stacey Lochard, of Sidney; two sisters, Pam (George) Kyser, of Sidney, and Paula George, of Sidney; six grandchildren, Christopher Bernardi, Taylor Harris, Allie, Gavin and Gabriel Miller, and Payton Delafuente; and one great-grandson, Kaden Bernardi. Mr. Miller was a 1967 Sidney High School graduate. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving from 1969 to 1971 in the U.S. Army 54th Infantry. He worked as a Mechanic, Supervisor and HR Manager for Stolle Corporation. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Condolences may be expressed to the Miller family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.