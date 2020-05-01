CELINA – Edward P. Cordonnier, age 70, of Celina, Ohio, formerly of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, due to complication of a stroke suffered on Easter Sunday. He was born April 22, 1950, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Paul and Rosemary (Glynn) Cordonnier. His mother survives in Sidney. On April 17, 1971, he married Linda S. Berning in Minster, Ohio. She survives in Celina. He is also survived by children and grandchildren, Casey and Stephanie Cordonnier, Lauren and Madison, New Bremen, Bryon and Araceli Cordonnier, Andrew and Joshua, Mission, Texas; brother and sisters, Kay and Ron Borchers, Russia, Don and Barb Cordonnier, Russia, Sandy and Heinz Finkes, Piqua; and brothers-in-law, Larry and Janet Berning, Minster, Tom and Peg Berning, McCartyville. He was preceded in death by his father and his in-laws, Ray and Lucille Berning. Ed was a 1968 graduate of Russia High School. He was bricklayer for more than 40 years, started M.R. Phlipot Masonry and then was a superintendent of masonry for Ferguson Construction. He volunteered and was chief for the Russia Fire Department, was past president of the Russia Civic Association, was a member of Celina Moose and an avid boater. He was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed Ohio State sports, NCAA basketball and watching his grandchildren play sports. Private family services will be held. Hogenkamp Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Russia Fire Department, 113 North St., Russia, OH 45363. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.