1/3
Edward Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Edward James Ross, 77, of Sidney passed away at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1942, in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of the late Zeak and Nadine (Wear) Ross.

On June 8, 1963, he married the former Janet Grimm, who survives along with their son, Mark (Sheri) Ross, of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Clay (Ashley) Ross, Drew (Jessica) Ross, Connor Ross and Jillian Ross; three great-grandsons, Mason, Hunter and Cooper Ross; and sister-in-law, Kay Ross.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Jack Ross, Frances Grubb, Marge Bricker and Dorothy Bye.

Mr. Ross was a veteran of the United States Army and served from 1959 to 1962. He was retired from UPS where he worked as a driver for more than 25 years. Ed was a member of the Sidney VFW, American Legion Post 217, Sidney Elks and the Sidney Moose. In his leisure he enjoyed oil painting and flower gardening. He was an avid card player and a member of the same card club for 25 years.

Ed was a hard working, honest and ethical man that provided for his family. He has left a lasting impression on friends and family for generations to come. Ed was a loving husband and father, and always doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his greatest joy.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to Ed's family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved