Edward Ross

SIDNEY — Edward James Ross, 77, of Sidney passed away at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1942, in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of the late Zeak and Nadine (Wear) Ross.

On June 8, 1963, he married the former Janet Grimm, who survives along with their son, Mark (Sheri) Ross, of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Clay (Ashley) Ross, Drew (Jessica) Ross, Connor Ross and Jillian Ross; three great-grandsons, Mason, Hunter and Cooper Ross; and sister-in-law, Kay Ross.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Jack Ross, Frances Grubb, Marge Bricker and Dorothy Bye.

Mr. Ross was a veteran of the United States Army and served from 1959 to 1962. He was retired from UPS where he worked as a driver for more than 25 years. Ed was a member of the Sidney VFW, American Legion Post 217, Sidney Elks and the Sidney Moose. In his leisure he enjoyed oil painting and flower gardening. He was an avid card player and a member of the same card club for 25 years.

Ed was a hard working, honest and ethical man that provided for his family. He has left a lasting impression on friends and family for generations to come. Ed was a loving husband and father, and always doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his greatest joy.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.