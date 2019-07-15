SIDNEY – Edward Vernon Hamaker, 92, passed away on July 13, 2019, at 9:02 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Health System.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1926, in Sidney, the son of John and Frances (Legge) Hamaker. Both parents preceded him in death. On July 23, 1956, he married Marian (Ellis) Hamaker, and she preceded him in death in 2012.

He retired from the Lima Ford Engine Plant, and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, and going to the casinos, and always enjoyed a trip to any casino.

His surviving children are James (Theresa) Ellis, of Sidney, Barbara (Robert) Bell, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Vernon (Brenda) Ellis, of Sidney, John (Sabine) Ellis, of Germany, Paul (Joyce) Ellis, of Anna, and Robert (Carla) Hamaker, of Sidney. In addition, Edward had 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Two brothers, John Hamaker and William Hamaker, along with a sister, Bea Idle, are deceased.

Services will be private at a later date.