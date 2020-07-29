FORT LORAMIE — Eileen M. (Hilgefort) Ahlers, age 87, of Louis Street, Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Tuesday morning July 28, 2020.

She was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late William and Rose (Poeppelman) Hilgefort. On Aug. 26, 1953, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Eileen married Paul F. Ahlers, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2011.

Surviving are four children, Douglas Ahlers, of Fort Loramie, Mark Ahlers, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Randy and Jolene Ahlers and Amy and James Albers, of Fort Loramie; five grandchildren, Sara and Justin Ward, Daniel and Lauren Ahlers, Kreg Albers, Mitch Ahlers, Brooke and Derek Langenkamp along with five great-grandchildren, Josie and JD Ward, Adalynne, Chase and Isabella Ahlers; two sisters, Edna Ahlers, of St. Marys, Phyllis Sherman, of Minster; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Hilgefort, of Newport, and Joyce Hilgefort, of Minster, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Cletus and Audrey, Vernon and Lester Hilgefort; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene Ahlers, Lester Sherman, Marie and Raymond Curtis and Paulene and Robert Dapore.

Eileen was a 1950 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been active in St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. She served on the Fort Loramie GYM Committee and the Athletic Booster Club. She also belonged to the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary and Minster Eagles Auxiliary. Eileen had been a homemaker, dedicated to her family. She was a very social person, enjoying golf, playing cards and outings with friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to the Redskin Memorial Park, Wilson Health Hospice or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.