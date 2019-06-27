VERSAILLES — Eileen Mary Barga, age 91, of Versailles passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Eileen was born June 6, 1928, in Mercer County to the late John J. and Regina (Schwieterman) Huwer. In addition to her parents, Eileen was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph Barga on Feb. 9, 1990, whom she married May 3, 1952; daughter, Kathy Barga; brothers, Vic J. Huwer and Charles L. Huwer; and sister, Marian Langenkamp.

Eileen is survived by her children, Patti and Jim Prenger, of Minster and Steve and Wendy Barga, of Columbus; grandchildren, Reneé Prenger, Julie Prenger and fiancé, Adam Knox and Kathy Prenger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was a homemaker and formerly worked in the office at Worch Lumber and Norseman Cable in Versailles. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and Versailles Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Eileen was known as one of the "church ladies" who frequented the Sweet Shop. She was a former "Trashy Lady" with Trash for Cash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Denis Catholic Church with the Rev. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a Community Memorial Gift.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.