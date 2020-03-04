CELINA — Eileen Reasner, age 97, of Celina, Ohio, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on March 4, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Nov. 1, 1922, in Wilson, Oklahoma, to the late Olen and Laura (Wheeler) Chivington. She married Robert Reasner in 1943 and he preceded her in death in 1997.

Survivors include three sons, Frederick (Gwyneth) Reasner, Cridersville, Ohio, Thomas (Susan) Reasner, Sidney, Ohio, and Donald (Karen) Reasner, Warner Robins, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Chester Meyering, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She is also preceded by her siblings, Patrick (Diana) Chivington; Joy (Bud) Linton, Betty Meyering and Billie (Fred) Luke.

Eileen was a 1941 graduate of Celina Senior High School. She was a homemaker and worked at the Coffee Shop in Celina. Eileen was also a housekeeper for many prominent people in Celina. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Celina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cisco Funeral Home, Celina, with the Rev. Jon Exman officiating; where the family will receive friends from 9:00 am – 11:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens, Celina.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.

