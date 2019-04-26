SIDNEY — Eileen J. Sweigart, 91, of Sidney, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on March 31, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio. On Jan. 22, 1960, she married Francis Sweigart, who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2010.

Eileen is survived by daughter, Sandra (Bruce) Lotz, of Jackson Center; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Dale, Doug and Jerry; one brother and one sister.

Eileen was a homemaker. She was a member of Greenview United Church of Christ. Spending time with her family brought her the most joy and her grandchildren were her life.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Cherryl Styles officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Sweigart family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.