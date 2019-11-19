SIDNEY — Eileen Watkins passed to her eternal reward on Monday, November 18, 2019. Eileen was the only child of David and Hattie (Grube) Campbell, born on a farm in Champaign County north of St. Paris, Ohio on June 1, 1914. The Campbell family moved to Shelby County in 1916 carrying their belongings on wagons pulled by horses, and cattle walking along the mud roads to their own farm on Dorsey-Hageman Road just north of the Miami County line. Eileen started school at Green Township #1, Brush School, corner of Wiles and Suber Road The centralized Green Township School opened in 1922, and she graduated from GTS in 1932.

When she was in High School, she played basketball, was on the debate team, and was editor of the High School Yearbook. Being active in 4-H clubs, her senior year she won a scholarship to The Ohio State University where she attended for one year. Meantime she had met Roger Watkins at a Church Youth Event. Roger and Eileen were married Dec. 23, 1933.

Roger and Eileen were always farmers; they moved to three farms during their lifetime in Shelby, Miami, and Champaign counties. Each of the three daughters were born in a different county: Joyce (Richard) Peters, Janice (Bill) Maxson, and Irma (Allan) Greenwood. Their last home was on a farm on Dorsey-Hageman Road in Shelby County. The three daughters all survive along with 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.

Roger and Eileen moved to Dorothy Love Retirement Community in 2007, and Roger passed on in 2010. Eileen has lived there a total of 12 years and is the oldest resident at Ohio Living Dorothy Love today.

Eileen was active in the community her whole life. They belonged to Farm Bureau, Grange and GreenView United Church of Christ. She and her family held many offices and served on committees in all of these organizations. Her biggest joy in life was being busy with activities at Church and playing with the grandchildren. She also was an avid gardener and loved working outside in the yard and garden. She is remembered as a smiling, loving, caring person who always was willing to help.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at noon with the Rev. Larry Grunden of the GreenView United Church of Christ presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to GreenView United Church of Christ or to Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.