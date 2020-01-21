COLDWATER — Eileen C. (Muhlenkamp) Welsch, age 95, of Coldwater, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Trinity, Indiana, to the late Leo and Agnes (Braun) Muhlenkamp. She married Lewis Welsch on Oct. 30, 1944, and he died April 18, 1989.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie and Bob Searight, of Celina, Tom and Betty Welsch, of Wapak, Mary Ann and Ray Limbert, of Botkins, Jean and Joe Weigel, of Coldwater, Ben and Linda Welsch, of Coldwater, Beck and Don Wehrkamp, of Fort Recovery, Mike and Karen Welsch, of St. Anthony, and Chuck and Kris Welsch, of Coldwater; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and siblings and in-laws, Luella Laux, of Trinity, Jim and Irma Muhlenkamp, of Portland, and Martha and Arnie Hilgeford, of Portland.

She is preceded in death by stepmother, Mary Schmitt, three special great-grandchildren, and siblings and in-laws, Lewis Muhlenkamp, Norma and Joe Wallischeck, JoAnn and Ralph Brackman, Rosie and Bevan Deitsch, Ruth Muhlenkamp, Virginia Muhlenkamp, Mark Laux, George and Mary Borgerding, and Harold and Loretta Welsch.

She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters. Eileen was a homemaker that enjoyed bingo, playing cards, spending time with family, and was well known by family and friends for dancing to "Come on Eileen" at family weddings and events. She also enjoyed time at the Senior Citizens Center and always cherished her years at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Briarwood Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.