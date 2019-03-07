Obituary
Print

Eisley Boggs

  |   Visit Guest Book

SIDNEY — Eisley Lynn Boggs, infant daughter of Eric and Lyndsi (Drees) Boggs, earned her angel wings on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 3:53 a.m. She passed away peacefully in her parents' arms at Children's Medical Center in Dayton.

She was born on March 2, 2019, at 10:49 a.m. at Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney, Ohio.

She is survived by paternal grandparents, Mark and Patricia Boggs; paternal grandmother, Marsha Roberts; maternal grandparents, Pat Drees and Laura Schaefer; and maternal grandparents, Rick and Missi Hirschfeld, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Eisley is also survived by her fur-siblings, Hazel, Meeko, Poe, and Finn, who were all very excited for her arrival.

She was preceded in death by her great-aunt, Becky Lewis, and many beloved great-grandparents. Although only on this Earth for a short period of time, Eisley touched many lives and was loved by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor John Leighty officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center or Dayton Children's NICU in Eisley's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Boggs family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Funeral Home
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Sidney Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.