SIDNEY — Eisley Lynn Boggs, infant daughter of Eric and Lyndsi (Drees) Boggs, earned her angel wings on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 3:53 a.m. She passed away peacefully in her parents' arms at Children's Medical Center in Dayton.

She was born on March 2, 2019, at 10:49 a.m. at Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney, Ohio.

She is survived by paternal grandparents, Mark and Patricia Boggs; paternal grandmother, Marsha Roberts; maternal grandparents, Pat Drees and Laura Schaefer; and maternal grandparents, Rick and Missi Hirschfeld, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Eisley is also survived by her fur-siblings, Hazel, Meeko, Poe, and Finn, who were all very excited for her arrival.

She was preceded in death by her great-aunt, Becky Lewis, and many beloved great-grandparents. Although only on this Earth for a short period of time, Eisley touched many lives and was loved by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor John Leighty officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center or Dayton Children's NICU in Eisley's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Boggs family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.