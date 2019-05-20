ANNA — Elaine Marie Noffsinger, 75, of Anna, passed away from her home surrounded by her family on May 17, 2019.

Elaine was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Dec. 20, 1943, the daughter of the late Roy Wilson and E. Marie (Shank) Wrigley. On April 27, 1963, she married Dale Junior Noffsinger and he survives.

In addition to her loving husband, Elaine is survived by three sons, Dod (Diane) Noffsinger, Del Noffsinger, of Anna, and Dan (Mary) Noffsinger, of Bellefontaine; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) McMillen, Matthew Noffsinger, Allison (Anthony) Ordway, Rachel Noffsinger, Dustin (fiancée Libby Brinkman) Noffsinger, Lanessa (Codey) Sharp, Brynn Noffsinger, Abbey Keller and Ian Keller; great-grandchildren, Ella Marie, Emili, April, Maci, Skylar, Connor, Leihum, Caidence, Keira, Jameson and Reid; a sister, Linda Watren, of Sidney, a brother-in-law, Martin Noffsinger, of Versailles, Ohio; and nephews, Jeffrey Watren, David Watren and Joe Noffsinger.

Elaine was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Franziska Noffsinger, and grandson, Zack Keller.

Elaine was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God , Sidney. She loved her church and singing praises to God.

Elaine was a 1961 graduate of Anna High School. She studied nursing at St. Rita's in Lima, Ohio and graduated with an LPN degree. Elaine worked for more than 40 years at Wilson Hospital, was a very caring and dedicated nurse and loved her profession. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She and Dale loved traveling and made many mission trips to Jamaica and Haiti. It was in Haiti that she made many new friends. She learned their language and loved to greet people everywhere with the words "Bondye Bene Ou" which means God Bless You.

Many thanks to Grand Lake Hospice, St. Marys, Ohio personnel for all the wonderful care they provided. Special thanks to the hospice nurse, Jane, for all the loving care and support she gave Thanks to Macey and Rhonda for the special care they gave to Elaine.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 1028 Park St., Sidney, with Pastor Harry Peterson officiating.

The family will recieve friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice, St. Marys, Ohio.