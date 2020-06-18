Elayne Ely
1954 - 2020
PAULDING MILL, Va. — Elayne "Bo" K. Ely, age 66, formerly of Sidney, passed away June 15, 2020 at home in Pounding Mill, Virginia, while surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 3, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Eldon Ely and Mildred "Mickey" (Maxwell) Ely.

Left to cherish her memory include brother Fred Ely and wife, Martha, of Sidney; special friends Deb Kauffman and husband, Jim, of Pounding Mill, Virginia; Gabe Harmon and wife, Melissa, and their family; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sister, Kristi Frick.

Elayne was a 1972 graduate of Sidney High School. She was a certified welder for over 20 years at IAC Lebanon, Virginia.

Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice in Elayne's honor.

Arrangements for the Ely family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
