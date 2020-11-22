1/1
Eleanor M. Ammon
{ "" }
JACKSON CENTER—Eleanor M. Ammon, age 96, formerly of Jackson Center, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

She was born September 26, 1924 in St. Mary's, Ohio to the late George H. Reynolds and Hildreth (Haas) Reynolds. On September 9, 1944, she married Samuel M. Ammon and they later divorced.

Eleanor is survived by children; Gloria (Loren) Kipker of Bellefontaine, grandchildren; Teresa (Keith) Eagle of Columbus, Mindy Jerviss of Bellefontaine, Matt (Vicki) Kipker of Jackson Center, Misty Kipker of Bellefontaine, great-grandchildren; Madison, Taryn, Kendall, Morgan, Maleah, Avery, Maycee, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Dixie C. Jerviss.

Eleanor was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Bellefontaine. She retired after 38 years of faithful service from Copeland Corporation, Sidney. Eleanor enjoyed all sports, especially softball and basketball. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She took care of her aging mother for many years until her death. At the age of 92, Eleanor was baptized at the chapel at Logan Acres Care Center.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, with Pastor Larry Novak officiating.

Contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church in Bellefontaine in Eleanor's memory.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Logan Acres Care Center for all of the excellent care and love given to Eleanor. She loved spending her time with her many friends.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
