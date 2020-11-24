1/1
Elinor Eileen Lotz
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSON CENTER—Elinor Eileen Lotz, 86, of Jackson Center, passed away Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at her home.

Eileen was born in Bloomfield Township, Logan County, on May 31, 1934 to the late Byron and Helen Margaret (Knief) McGowan. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Siebeneck and Beverly Weiskittle.

Eileen married Dennis G. Lotz on June 22, 1952, in Muchinippi Church, and he survives in Jackson Center. She is also survived by their children: Sharon (Henry) Zimpfer, Bruce (Sandy) Lotz, Brian (Jamie) Lotz, and Melanie Lotz, all of Jackson Center; 6 grandchildren: Alison (Matthew) Barkman, Jasmine Lotz, Ben Liggett, Stephanie Oakley (John), Marshall (Allie) Lotz, and Skyler Lotz (Julia); 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Max McGowan of Bloom Center; and several nieces and nephews.

Eileen farmed along side her husband for many years. She also did accountant and secretarial work for several agricultural businesses over the years, and retired from Time Warner Cable. She was a past member of the Junior American Club and enjoyed bowling in her younger days. Eileen was a 68-year member of the Jackson Center United Methodist Church where she also belonged to the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to spend time with her family.

The family will have a private family viewing, and she will be buried at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 East Pike Street, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Center, is honored to serve the Lotz family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
214 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6164
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Eileen was a beautiful and treasured cousin to my mother. Mom spoke fondly of her often and enjoyed the good times they shared so very much. As a child, I remember the frequent visits between our families, and the fun we all had. Eileen will be well remembered and sadly missed by those who loved her. My sympathies to the family during this difficult time. God Bless.
Robin Borchers
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved