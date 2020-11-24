JACKSON CENTER—Elinor Eileen Lotz, 86, of Jackson Center, passed away Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at her home.

Eileen was born in Bloomfield Township, Logan County, on May 31, 1934 to the late Byron and Helen Margaret (Knief) McGowan. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Siebeneck and Beverly Weiskittle.

Eileen married Dennis G. Lotz on June 22, 1952, in Muchinippi Church, and he survives in Jackson Center. She is also survived by their children: Sharon (Henry) Zimpfer, Bruce (Sandy) Lotz, Brian (Jamie) Lotz, and Melanie Lotz, all of Jackson Center; 6 grandchildren: Alison (Matthew) Barkman, Jasmine Lotz, Ben Liggett, Stephanie Oakley (John), Marshall (Allie) Lotz, and Skyler Lotz (Julia); 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Max McGowan of Bloom Center; and several nieces and nephews.

Eileen farmed along side her husband for many years. She also did accountant and secretarial work for several agricultural businesses over the years, and retired from Time Warner Cable. She was a past member of the Junior American Club and enjoyed bowling in her younger days. Eileen was a 68-year member of the Jackson Center United Methodist Church where she also belonged to the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to spend time with her family.

The family will have a private family viewing, and she will be buried at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 East Pike Street, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334

