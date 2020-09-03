PHILOTHEA — Wilma Elizabeth (Fiely) Barhorst, age 85, of Philothea, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Gardens at St. Henry.

She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Cranberry to the late Hubert and Florentine (Jutte) Fiely. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Joseph Barhorst, of Philothea; children, Diane Stromblad, of Coldwater, Joyce (Steve) Koesters, of St. Henry, Dale (Bonnie) Barhorst, of Coldwater, Donna (Rick) Hemmelgarn, of Philothea, and Lynn (Jake) Bruggeman, of St. Henry; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth (Orville) Kunk, of Philothea, Alice Grieshop, of Maria Stein, and Lavern (Jane) Fiely, of Coldwater.

She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Barhorst, and sister Margie and (Cyril) Gehret.

She is also survived by in-laws, Chris Barhorst, of Russia, Doris Bruggeman, of St. Henry, Dolores Bruggeman, of St. Henry, Ralph Meyer, of St. Henry, and Martha (Richard) Subler, of New Bremen.

And preceded in death by in-laws, Clarrissa Brinkman, Charlene (Lavern) Schmit, Herb Barhorst, Virgil Bruggeman, Werner Bruggeman, Clarence (Shirley) Barhorst, Marilyn Meyer, Emily (Jack) Subler, Margie (Edward) Rethman and Eloise and Ivo Braun.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, ladies sodality of the church, Coldwater Eagles Auxiliary, and she was past president of the St. Cecilia Knights of St. John in Coldwater. Wilma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing and playing cards. She retired after working at Wal Mart for 19 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Philothea (livestreamed on St. Mary Philothea Church facebook page and at the Philothea schoolhouse for overflow crowd). Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater. Due to Covid-19 concerns please limit physical contact with the family, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.