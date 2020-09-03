1/1
Elizabeth Barhorst Wilma (Fiely) Wilma
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PHILOTHEA — Wilma Elizabeth (Fiely) Barhorst, age 85, of Philothea, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Gardens at St. Henry.

She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Cranberry to the late Hubert and Florentine (Jutte) Fiely. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Joseph Barhorst, of Philothea; children, Diane Stromblad, of Coldwater, Joyce (Steve) Koesters, of St. Henry, Dale (Bonnie) Barhorst, of Coldwater, Donna (Rick) Hemmelgarn, of Philothea, and Lynn (Jake) Bruggeman, of St. Henry; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth (Orville) Kunk, of Philothea, Alice Grieshop, of Maria Stein, and Lavern (Jane) Fiely, of Coldwater.

She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Barhorst, and sister Margie and (Cyril) Gehret.

She is also survived by in-laws, Chris Barhorst, of Russia, Doris Bruggeman, of St. Henry, Dolores Bruggeman, of St. Henry, Ralph Meyer, of St. Henry, and Martha (Richard) Subler, of New Bremen.

And preceded in death by in-laws, Clarrissa Brinkman, Charlene (Lavern) Schmit, Herb Barhorst, Virgil Bruggeman, Werner Bruggeman, Clarence (Shirley) Barhorst, Marilyn Meyer, Emily (Jack) Subler, Margie (Edward) Rethman and Eloise and Ivo Braun.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, ladies sodality of the church, Coldwater Eagles Auxiliary, and she was past president of the St. Cecilia Knights of St. John in Coldwater. Wilma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing and playing cards. She retired after working at Wal Mart for 19 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Philothea (livestreamed on St. Mary Philothea Church facebook page and at the Philothea schoolhouse for overflow crowd). Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater. Due to Covid-19 concerns please limit physical contact with the family, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church, Philothea
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved