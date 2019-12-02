SIDNEY — Elizabeth Kaye (Ball) Fergus, 60, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wilson Health.

She was born on April 16, 1959, in Killeen, Texas, the daughter of the late Jack Ball and Carol (Allen) Dye.

She is survived by three children, Clarissa (Jesse) Keller and Nichole (Charles) Hicks, both of Sidney, and Barry (Susan) Ball, of Harrod; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and six siblings, Deborah (David) Snider, of Troy, Dorothy (Walters) Fergus, of Sidney, Thomas Ball, of Kentucky, Jane DuLaney, of Pasco, Judith (Ronald) Ashworth, of Lakeview, and Lynette (Brian) Simpson, of Fletcher.

Elizabeth was employed by Ohio Living Dorothy Love as a nurse's aide for 21 years. She loved to read, cook and crochet in her spare time.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Elizabeth's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Fergus family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.