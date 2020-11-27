1/1
Elizabeth "Beth" Frierott
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MINSTER—Elizabeth "Beth" Frierott age 73 of Minster, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 25 after a courageous three battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 19, 1947 the daughter of Edmund & Anne (Kennedy) Horrigan and they preceded her in death along with her brother Martin & Charlene Horrigan.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tony, children Jay, Minster, Ryan & Kristen Frierott, and Liz & Karl Wiedegreen, both of Chicago, grandchildren: Connor & Andrew Frierott, Kennedy & Bella Wiedegreen. Beth was a lifelong educator, school psychologist and child advocate. She was a 1965 graduate of Shaker Heights High School, 1969 graduate of University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a master's degree in school psychology from the University of Dayton. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and member of the Ohio School of Psychologists Association.

Beth's educational career was extensive and included being on the first teaching staff of Lehman High School, a French teacher at St. Marys Memorial High School and school psychologist with the Logan County, Auglaize County and Shelby County school systems and for her last 13 years with the Celina City Schools before her retirement in 2018.

She was defined by her job of doing what was best and possible for students, especially those with special needs and she made significant positive changes in the lives of Many. Always, she was not willing to accept that children could not achieve. Her ready Irish smile will be remembered by many for making their day brighter. Per her wishes her body will be cremated.

A mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, November 30.There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

The family asks that all COVID 19 protocols be observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Historical Association, State of the Heart Hospice, Coldwater and National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.


Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved