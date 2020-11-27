MINSTER—Elizabeth "Beth" Frierott age 73 of Minster, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 25 after a courageous three battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 19, 1947 the daughter of Edmund & Anne (Kennedy) Horrigan and they preceded her in death along with her brother Martin & Charlene Horrigan.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tony, children Jay, Minster, Ryan & Kristen Frierott, and Liz & Karl Wiedegreen, both of Chicago, grandchildren: Connor & Andrew Frierott, Kennedy & Bella Wiedegreen. Beth was a lifelong educator, school psychologist and child advocate. She was a 1965 graduate of Shaker Heights High School, 1969 graduate of University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a master's degree in school psychology from the University of Dayton. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and member of the Ohio School of Psychologists Association.

Beth's educational career was extensive and included being on the first teaching staff of Lehman High School, a French teacher at St. Marys Memorial High School and school psychologist with the Logan County, Auglaize County and Shelby County school systems and for her last 13 years with the Celina City Schools before her retirement in 2018.

She was defined by her job of doing what was best and possible for students, especially those with special needs and she made significant positive changes in the lives of Many. Always, she was not willing to accept that children could not achieve. Her ready Irish smile will be remembered by many for making their day brighter. Per her wishes her body will be cremated.

A mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, November 30.There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

The family asks that all COVID 19 protocols be observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Historical Association, State of the Heart Hospice, Coldwater and National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.