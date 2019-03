PIQUA — O. Elizabeth Niswonger, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 10:56 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.