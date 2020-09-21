Elliot Gehret

FORT LORAMIE — Elliot Francis Gehret was stillborn Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Wilson Health Family Birthing Center in Sidney, Ohio.

Surviving are parents Meghan (Francis) and Gerald Gehret along, with four siblings, Lydia, Liam, Eliza and Elaina Gehret, of Dogwood Drive in Fort Loramie; grandparents, John and Rebecca Francis, of Fort Loramie, and Sandy Gehret, of Fort Loramie; great-grandparents, Hilda Francis, of Russa, Wayne Wilt, of Anna, and Frances Gehret, of Fort Loramie, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Elliot was preceded in death by one grandfather, Douglas Gehret, and great-grandparents, Kay Barlage, Ted Barlage, Delbert Francis, Beverly Wilt and Lawrence Gehret.

Private graveside services will take place at St. Michael Cemetery in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding.

Condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.