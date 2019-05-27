SIDNEY — Elmer George Pestke, 75, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 3 a.m., at Bethany Village Linden House in Dayton. He was born on Sept. 19, 1943, in Dayton, the son of the late Walter and Vella (Hallenbough) Pestke-Vernon.

He is survived by his two children, Melissa (James) Hatton, of Dayton, and Gregg (Melissa) Pestke, of Sidney; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Pestke, of Sidney, Courtney (Tyyuan) Hatton and Nathaniel (Tiffany) Hatton, both of Dayton; six great-grandchildren, AJ, Sawyer, Cooper, Caylynn, Tristynn, and Raelynn; five siblings, Larry (Loretta) Vernon, Joann (Ben) Latham, Donald Ellison, Donna McMann, and Mageline Crose; ex-wife, Patsy (Alexander) Pestke; special friend, Nancy Randall; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elmer was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Pestke and Fredrick Pestke; and one sister, Mary Manson.

Elmer worked at Copeland-Emerson Technologies for 43 years. He assisted part-time farming for over 50 years. Elmer enjoyed attending Connection Point Church of God for many years, and was involved in the church's men group, Church of God Ox Roast, Church of God camp meeting, and the church baseball league.

Elmer was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed square dancing, gardening, helping others, traveling to many different places, and he loved to socialize with friends and family. The family would like to extend their thanks to Bethany Village and for their excellent care and support the past two years. The family would also like to thank everyone that visited Elmer since his illness, sending card of encouragement, well wishes and prayers.

Funeral services will be held, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Harold McKnight officiating.

A private graveside service will be held, Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Friends may visit, Thursday, from 4 p.m. up until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: Bethany Lutheran Village (bethanylutheranvillage.org), (hospiceofdayton.org), or Connection Point Church of God (connectionpt.org).

Condolences may be expressed to the Pestke family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.