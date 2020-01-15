SIDNEY – Elsie J. (Bartel) Clayton, age 95, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 3:15 a.m. at Landings of Sidney.

She was born on May 25, 1924, in Rosewood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Grover and Elsie (Moon) Lemmon. On Nov. 22, 1945, she first married Gene E. Bartel, who preceded her in death Jan. 1, 1990. On May 9, 1999, she married Carl W. Clayton, who preceded her in death Jan. 19, 2007.

She is survived by two children, Steve (Judy) Bartel and Lois (Don) Layman, both of Sidney; sister-in-law, Rosemary Lemmon, of Piqua; two grandchildren, Justin Layman and Jenny (Jack) Huelskamp; eight great-grandchildren, Kiley and Jace Layman, Jackson, Jameson, Jaydon, Jennings, Jentry and Jude Huelskamp; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Roger Lemmon, Mary Lois Soale, Wilma Baker and Charles Lemmon.

Elsie worked for the Shelby County Treasurer's Office, and retired as treasurer for Fairlawn Local Schools. She later worked for and retired from U.S. Bank. She was a member of Pasco United Methodist Church.

Elsie had a true zest for life. She was always the optimist and never had a complaint, instead a kind word and the desire to make someone else's day better. She was such a kind soul.

Her family was a very important part of her life, and she was a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma. She had a special relationship with each of them that will be cherished forever.

Volunteering was very important to her and truly what made her happy. Whether helping a neighbor, friend or stranger, she was a blessing to all and always looking for ways to help others. She had an amazing spirit and will be missed by many. She was a long-time volunteer for the Wilson Health Auxiliary and in many capacities at Pasco United Methodist Church and Ladies Aid.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor David Brisker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to The Wilson Health Auxiliary Scholarship Fund and Pasco United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to Elsie's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.