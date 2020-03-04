TROY — Elsie Darnell Johnson Stephens, age 86, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wayne Hospice.

She was born on May 4, 1933, in Load, Kentucky, to the late William and Dorthula (Miller) Darnell.

Elsie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Dennis Brideweser, of Sidney, Ohio; brother, Thurman Darnell, of Greenup, Kentucky; grandson: Jeremy Conley, of Troy, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lois Wilcox, of Piqua; and nieces, Janeann Craft and Jenny Weaver, nephew, Randy Darnell, and great-nieces and nephews, all of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her first husband of 37 years, James Everett Johnson, and second husband of 10 years, Robert Lester Stephens; brother, Gerald Darnell; infant brother; infant sister and nephew, Jerry Darnell.

Elsie was a member of the Alcony Grace Church in Alcony, Ohio. She was also a 50-plus year member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter No. 256; charter member of Amaranth, charter member and Past President of the DAV No. 98 and member of the American Legion Post No. 43 in Troy, Ohio.

Elsie enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, painting, and antiquing. She was a charter member of the Blooming Garden Club and won many "Best of Show" awards at the county fair. She also authored three cookbooks: "Memories" to preserve family history.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. An Eastern Star Service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, with services officiated by Pastor Jonathan Schriber to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy, OH 45373.

