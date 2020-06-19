OSGOOD — Elsie Winner, 90, Osgood, passed away of natural causes at 10:28 p.m. June 18, 2020, at Briarwood Village Nursing home in Coldwater, Ohio.

She was born March 26, 1930, in Versailles, to Bernard and Victoria Pleiman Schulze. On Oct 19, 1950, in St, Nicholas Catholic Church, she married Ralph Winner, who preceded her in death in October 2014. Also preceding her in death was her only daughter, Brenda (Vagedas), who passed in 2000.

Surviving are her children, Bruce (Brenda) Winner, Orlando Florida, Alan (Nancy) Winner, Osgood, and Brian (Beth) Winner, Osgood. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Keri (John) Evans, Gail (Jason) Stout, Will (Kylee) Winner, Andy (Melissa) Winner, Dan (Karla) Winner, Renee (Mike) Simcoe, Mitch (Ashley) Winner, Travis (Ellen) Winner, Kayla (Paul) Borchers, Leah (Dan) Brown, Jesse (Madison) Winner and Josie Winner (fiancé Josh Turnock) and 23 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are in-laws, Connie (Monnin) Winner, Tom and Henrietta Winner, Kenneth and Beverly (Olding) Winner and Karen and Ronald Schwieterman.

Deceased are four sisters and their spouses, Vera (Norb) Schlater, Mary Ann (John) Knapke, Kate (Gene) Bergman, Ginny (Bill) Miller, and a brother, Bernard (Bud) (Jo) Schulze; and in-laws, Vernon and Agnes (Borchers) Winner and Urban and Babe (Aselage) Winner.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and its Ladies Sodality, the Ladies Auxiliary Post 288 and Knights of St. John Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the Spiritual Center of Maria Stein. She was a homemaker who made the best homemade cookies and butterscotch pudding. She spent her free time playing cards, bingo, making rosaries and enjoyed gambling. Her most important job was being a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Nicholas, the Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery, Osgood.

Calling is 4to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster.

Memorials may be made to the Osgood Life Squad the Knights of St. John Auxiliary, Maria Stein. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.