COLUMBIA STATION — Elva J. Smith, 81, of Columbia Station, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 9:01 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by family at The Villa Camillus nursing home in Columbia Station.

She was born on April 30, 1938, in Smithtown, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Milford and Lina (Richardson) Waters. On July 9, 1956, she married Loyal Thomas Smith, who preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2012.

Elva is survived by two sons, Bruce (Sharon) Smith, of Columbia Station, and Rickey Smith, of North Port, Florida; four grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Thomas (Jessica) Kus, Nicholas Kus and Jennifer Kus; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Finley and Abel; and two siblings, Vincent (Pat) Waters and Wilma (Vincent) Michel.

Elva was preceded in death by four brothers, Mitchell, Kelly, Gary and Wendell, and two sisters, Bertie Johnson and Jewell Phillips

Elva retired after 17 years working at Copeland Corporation as a factory worker. She was a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Elva was a devout Christian and ambassador of Christ. She greatly enjoyed being with family, love to travel the world, listening to music and tending to her garden. Elva hobbies were playing the piano and genealogy research.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 920 6th Ave. Sidney, with Pastor Vincent Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p,m, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to in Elva's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Smith family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.