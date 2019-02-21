PIQUA — Emily Cassandra Lear, age 19, of Piqua, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:52 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital. She sustained fatal head injuries from a tragic car accident.

Emily is survived by her soul mate Austin Lear. The loving couple wedded July 7, 2018 in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Born in Sidney, Ohio, Emily was the daughter of Carl and Karen (Fugate) Picker, of Troy, formally of Sidney.

She was a 2017 graduate of Hardin-Houston Local High School. Emily was a member of the varsity cheerleading team, golf team, and track team. She spent her junior and senior years at Upper Valley Career Center studying electrical trades. She was an active spokesperson for UVCC's Apprentice Ohio Program. Emily also worked as a model for New View Talent Agency, and participated in many Miss Teen USA pageants.

Upon graduation, Emily joined the United States Navy Reserves, where she honorably served her country as a culinary art specialist. Emily was a dedicated worker carrying two jobs at Aldi in Piqua, Ohio, and Honda of America in East Liberty, Ohio. She enjoyed work as a make-up artist, and continued Miss Teen USA pageants, where she was recently crowned Mrs. Buckeye. Emily was also involved in Habitat for Humanity of Troy; she had a big heart for animals of all kinds. She also served as an advocate for animal rescue groups. Emily loved her husband, family, and friends dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Emily had the honor of being an organ donor. She is being referred to as a "unicorn" because uniquely enough she was able to donate eight organs and her tissue. She has saved many people and will live on through them.

Emily is survived by her older siblings, brothers, Joshua (Shawna) Burks, of Dayton, and Tuley "TJ" (Brandy) Maxwell, of Troy; sisters, Kaylajo Maxwell, of Troy; and Anna Wyen, of Piqua; father and mother-in-law, Tom (Crystal) Warner, of Nancy, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Carissa Warner; grandmother, Patricia Fugate, of Sidney; grandparents, Ed (Sandy) Todd, of Greenville, and Todd (Nancy) Kessler, of Piqua; uncle, John Fugate, of Sidney; aunts, Dianna (Chuck) Stone, of Anna, Christi Fugate, of Sidney, Carla (Robert) Beckma,n of Venice, Florida., Deb (Larry) Lee, of Delphos, Kathy (Ronald) Reindel, of Delphos, amd Cheryl (Rodney) Maloney, of Delphos; and special friends, Tuley Maxwell, of Sidney, Tim Deloye, of Sidney, and Ed Christopher, of Sidney.

Emily is proceeded in death by sister Cassie Picker; grandfather Howard S. Fugate Jr.; grandparents Carl (Margaret) Picker, uncles Jeff Fugate and Alan Picker.

Family and friends may call Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, 2745 State Route. 29N, Sidney. Viewing will also be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Funeral services will be held at noon p.m. with dear friends Pastor Tom Walters, Pastor Harold McKnight and Pastor Linda Dulin Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery with full military honors performed by the United States Navy Reserves.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emily's GoFundMe account to assist her family with funeral expenses and hospital bills.

Condolences may be expressed at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.