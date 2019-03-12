SIDNEY — Emily G.Troxell, age 79, of Sidney, and formerly of Mount Comfort, Indiana, passed away March 11, 2019, at 2:56 p.m., at the Lima Memorial Health System surrounded by her family.

Emily was born Nov. 9, 1939, in Gas City, Indiana, to Jesse and Pauline B. (Williams) Gaskin, who preceded her in death. On June 30, 1957, she married Franklin L.Troxell Sr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2001.

Emily was a 1957 graduate of Mississinewa High School. She had also attended IUPUI. Emily had spent the bulk of her career working in supply chain management with various companies in and around the Indiana area retiring in 2000. She had also worked as an upholsterer in a small shop out of her garage and also for Mount Comfort Upholstery in Mount Comfort, Indiana. Emily loved softball, bowling and gardening and she loved to read.

Emily is survived by her children, Franklin L. (Tammy) Troxell Jr., of Greenfield, Indiana, and Teal (Doug) Beagle, of Sidney, Ohio; four grandchildren, Abbegail Drake, Jennifer Hoshor, Cody Beagle and Aubrey Beagle; three stepgrandchildren, Cassia Hobson, Leslie Beagle and Lauren Beagle,; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, C. Nancy Vandenburg, of Gas City, Indiana, Bea Lehman, of Gas City, Indiana, and Marilee (Leonard) Dockery, of Anna, Texas; a brother-in-law, Fred (Ada) Troxell, of Marion, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, John Gaskin, Toby Gaskin and Tommy Gaskin, and a sister, Corrine Watson.

According to Emily's wishes there will not be any services at this time. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the .

