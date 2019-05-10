WAPAKONETA – Emma Jane Hamilton, 89, of Wapakoneta, died at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Auglaize County, the daughter of James K., Sr. and Freda E. (Hardin) Cable, who preceded her in death. On Aug. 4, 1972, she married James W. "Bill" Hamilton, and he died Feb. 4, 2001.

Survivors include, a daughter, Linda (Rod) Carter, Wapakoneta; two step-children, Sharon (Phil) Klingler, Bryan, Ohio, and Norma Ferral, Tipp City, Ohio; two grandchildren, Wayne (Melissa) Schneider, and Sheila (Colin) Peachey; four great-grandchildren, Becca Peachey, Drew Peachey, Addison Marie Schneider and Alexis Ann Schneider; 15 step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandchildren; siblings, William L. Cable, North Carolina, Tommy R. Cable, California, Jerome (Jean) Cable, Sidney, Larry (Debra) Cable, Sidney, Cecil W. (Denise) Cable, Arizona, and Jenny L. Dohner, Sidney; a sister-in-law, Beth Cable; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a step-son, James Hamilton, and her siblings, James Kenneth Cable, Jr., Richard O. Cable, Patricia A. Cable Patterson, Robert E. Cable, Charles C. Cable, and Lonna K. Cable Wolfe.

Emma Jane was owner and operator of the Old Maple Inn Restaurant, Forest, Ohio. She had also worked at the Wapakoneta Country Club and the Wapak Truck Stop. She was a member of the Shawnee Community of Christ Church, Lima. Her other memberships included the Wapakoneta Country Club, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post No. 8445 and the American Legion Post No. 330. Emma Jane enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing, playing cards with her friends, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (State Route 501) Wapakoneta, with Sharon and Robert Deitsch officiating. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 13, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shawnee Community of Christ Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.