JACKSON CENTER-Epifania Jane "Fanny" Oakley, 77, of Jackson Center, passed away Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at Mercy Health Medical Center, Lima.

Fanny was born in Karnes City, Texas, on April 7, 1943, to Eulalio and Leodora (Molina) Arriola. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sophia Espinoza, half-brothers Lupe Sandoval and Johnny Joe Sandoval.

Fanny married James "Rex" Oakley on April 22, 1967, and he survives in Jackson Center. She is also survived by sons Joe Oakley, Jimmy Oakley, both of Jackson Center, and Johnny Oakley of Sidney; two grandchildren: Jessica Gomillion and Ryan Oakley; ten great-grandchildren; a sister Mary Soliz of Sinton, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Fanny retired after 20 years of work at Airstream. She enjoyed line-dancing and bowling. Yellow roses were special to Fanny and she loved her animals, especially her cat, Oreo III. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 1-4pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center. Pastor Bert Schultz will officiate Fanny's funeral service on Monday, November 30, at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church, Jackson Center (where seating will be every other pew). Burial will be in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom free, practice social distancing, and please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St. Jackson Center, OH 45334.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Center, is honored to serve the Oakley family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com