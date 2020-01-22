QUINCY — Eric Kevin Allen, 57, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Winchester, Indiana, on April 10, 1962, a son of Alma Lena (Miller) Allen and the late George Washington Allen. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law Tony Gross.

On June 17, 1996, Kevin married the former Sherrie Smith, whom he affectionately referred to as "Woman," in Sevierville, Tennessee, and she survives, along with their two daughters, Nicole (Chris) Freewalt and Renee (Matt) Snow; five grandchildren, Raven Dion Shoffner, Hailey Lynn Mabry, KayLynn Eilene Mabry, Hunter Michael Mabry and Ashton Robert Shoffner; a sister, Vicki Gross; two brothers, Troy (Brenda) Allen and Glenn (Linda) Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles who he loved dearly.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Universal Home Health & Hospice, Bobbi Allen, Brent Abshear and Adam Shoffner.

Kevin had worked as a maintenance lead at Plastipak Packaging for 25 years. An avid motorcycle rider, he enjoyed shooting ranges, watching John Wayne western movies. Everyone that knew him enjoyed his jokes and laughter. Kevin most especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandkids. They were his pride and joy. Kevin was truly one of a kind.

A celebration of life dinner will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Newport Sportsman's Club, 6377 State Route 66, Fort Loramie, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Kevin's memory, to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 921 Rush Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.