WESTERVILLE — Eric A. Kuenning, age 62, of Westerville, formerly of New Bremen, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. at the Buckeye Trace Nursing Center in Westerville, Ohio.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist the Kuenning family.