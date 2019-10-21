CRIDERSVILLE — Eric W. Pierson, age 60 of Cridersville, and formerly of Sidney and Springfield, passed away peacefully 10:05 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital from a massive heart attack.

Eric was the former Perry Township superintendent and greatly enjoyed his years taking care of Cedar Point Cemetery.

A gathering will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorials may be given to the food pantry of your choice or to and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com