CRIDERSVILLE — Eric W. Pierson, age 60 of Cridersville, and formerly of Sidney and Springfield, passed away peacefully 10:05 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital from a massive heart attack.

Eric was the former Perry Township superintendent and greatly enjoyed his years taking care of Cedar Point Cemetery.

A gathering will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorials may be given to the food pantry of your choice or to and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
