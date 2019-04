NEW KNOXVILLE — Erma M. Meyer, age 96, of New Knoxville, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 12:05 a.m. at the Vancrest of St. Marys.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church of New Knoxville. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and from 10 until 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.