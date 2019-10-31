MORRISON, Colo. — Erna A. Gierhart, 101, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family in Morrison, Colorado, where she had been residing for the last 1 1/2 years.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1918, in Hillside, Montana, and is proceeded in death by her parents, Gustav and Amelia Gall and eight siblings. She has one surviving sister, Mrs.Vi Merrick, of DePere, Wisconsin.

Erna met her husband, Melvin Gierhart, at a YMCA dance in Oakland, California, where he was stationed in the Navy. They made their home in Port Jefferson for many years before moving into Sidney. They were married 66 years before his passing in 2011.

Erna is survived by daughter, Patricia Johnston and son-in-law Ralph (John) Johnston of Morrison, Colorado, and daughter, Joy Milford, of Clearwater, Florida.

She has five grandchildren: Chad (Heather) Johnston, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jeremy Johnston, of Denver, Colorado, Aspen Johnston, of Conifer, Colorado, Peter (Cally) Milford, of Pasadena, California, and Davan Milford, of Dunedin, Florida. There are four great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Carson Hilbelink, of Conifer, Colorado, Tyler Milford, stationed in the Coast Guard in Hawaii, and Jace Milford, of Pasadena, California.

Erna retired from Copeland Refrigeration after 30 years and volunteered for 33 years at Fish Thrift Store where she continued working until her move to Colorado. She loved attending First Christian Church in Sidney where she was a lifelong member.

Hobbies included watching game shows, puzzles, fishing, needle crafts and hanging out with family. Her 101 birthday was celebrated with her favorite activity, playing the slot machines at the Casino.

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Funeral services will start at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Phil Chilcote officiating. She will be interned at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to First Christian Church at the address above. Condolences and memories may be left for the family on the funeral home's website at www.TheAdamsFuneralHome.com/listings