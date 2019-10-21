CASSELLA – Erwin J. Schulze, age 80, of Cassella, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

He was born on April 9, 1939, in Osgood to the late John R. and Agatha (Streacker) Schulze. On Oct. 27, 1962, he married Eileen S. (Hartings), and she died in 2016.

He is survived by seven children, Karen and Jerry Tangeman, of Maria Stein, Jerry and Joan Schulze, of Yorkshire, Mark and Kristy Schulze, of St. Henry, Dale and Pam Schulze, of St. Rose, Lil and Brad Bruns, of Frenchtown, Randy and Ann Schulze, of Maria Stein, and Matt Schulze of Maria Stein. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Victor and Judy Schulze, of McCartyville; and in-laws, Mary Lou Schulze, of Carthagena, Rita Schulze, of Wapakoneta, Frank and Ginny Mohlman, of Coldwater, Dolores Schulze, of Yorkshire, Wilbert and Rosemary Hartings, of St. Rose, Rosemary and Linie Lefeld, of St. Henry, Rich and Linda Hartings, of St. Henry, Ron and Karen Hartings, of St. Rose, and Jan and Tom Grieshop, of St. Marys.

He is preceded in death by a son, Joseph; siblings, Walter Schulze, Elmer Schulze, Alvin and Delores Schulze, Linus and Bernadetta Schulze, Margaret and Albert Dircksen, Leander Schulze, and Wilbert Schulze; and sister-in-law, Norma Mohlman.

He was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Cassella, and Catholic Financial Life, Chapter 943, of Cassella. He retired from Minster Machine Foundry after 39 years. He had a passion for gardening and beekeeping.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Cassella. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, and 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry.

