SIDNEY — Estelina Coverstone, age 68, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at her home.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1951, in Yamacraw, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cecil C. Sr. and Christeen (Worley) Brown.

On July 13, 1968, Estelina married Larry Gene Coverstone, who survives along with one daughter, Jeanne Coverstone, one son, Jamie (Tammy) Coverstone, both of Sidney, two sisters, Mary (Jerry) Hamilton and Dawn (Mike) Hazlett, both Sidney, one brother, Steve (Penny) Brown, of St. Marys, three grandchildren, Ryan (Mandi) Edwards, Brooke VonAshen and Taylor Coverstone, two great-grandchildren, Jake and Cole Edwards, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil C. Brown Jr., and Roger O. Brown Sr., and one grandson, Bradley VonAshen.

Mrs. Coverstone retired as a custodian for Sidney City Schools

No funeral services are to be held. Interment will take place at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney at a later date. Mrs. Coverstone's final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Coverstone family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.