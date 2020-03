PIQUA — Esther L. Daley, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

A service for her immediate family to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation for her immediate family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.