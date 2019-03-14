PIQUA — Esther V. Kiser, 89, of Piqua, passed away at 6:34 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Covington Care Center, Covington.

Born Dec. 8, 1929, in Miami County near Fletcher, Esther was a daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Pence) Russell. Her husband, Melvin Kiser, of Piqua, and five children survive her: Ronald E. (Sharon) Kiser, of Huber Heights, Deborah A. (Tom) Hill, Gregory R. Kiser, Jean Kiser-Monroe and Sharon L. (J.D. Dodson) Mott, all of Piqua. She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed spending, time with her five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one stepgrandchild. She is also survived by four sisters, Charlotte, Carolyn, Mary and Betty. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Terri Kiser; a grandson, Shawn Hill; a granddaughter, Rebecca Erin Kiser; and siblings, Rob, Lester, Chet, Evelyn and Patricia.

She was formerly employed by Hartzell Propeller and Edison College of Piqua. She was a member of the Piqua Eagles, and she enjoyed traveling, camping, garage sales and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, with Chaplain Ed Ellis presiding.

There will be one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service, Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.