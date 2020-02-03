SIDNEY — Esther Kathryn Knasel, age 96, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 7:53 a.m. at Landings of Sidney.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1923, in Jackson Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Mamie (Kaehler) Klopfenstein. On Oct. 16, 1943, she married Avery Knasel, who preceded her in death April 3, 2000.

Esther is survived by four children, Jerry (David Prok) Knasel, of Cleveland, Linda (Scott) Piper, Bruce (Vicki) Knasel and Darcia (Myron) Verdier, all of Sidney; one brother, Norman (Virginia) Klopfenstein; six grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Morrison, Nathan (Mollie) Verdier, Kristen (John) Batton, Jamie Alexander, Jace (Casie) Piper, and Kara (Keith) Wiley; and 18 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Zoe Morrison, Ashton, Skyler an Xandrea Piper, Jessica and Jenna Batton, Kavin and Kale Wiley, Ezra Alexander, Madison and Malorie Hussey, Macie, Malayna, Maemie, Myron, Millie and Mena Verdier.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Elda Oakley, and a brother, Adrian Klopfenstein.

Mrs. Knasel was a graduate of Jackson Center High School. She was a member of Pemberton United Methodist Church, and former member of the Church Women's Society and Garden Club.

Esther and Avery farmed for many years. She and her husband enjoyed their winters in Florida, playing tennis, shuffleboard and cards. They also enjoyed many years of square dancing and bowling. They enjoyed boating and skiing on the Miami River. She was an excellent cook, and was known for her homemade noodles.

Esther was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pemberton United Methodist Church, 6541 Main St., with Pastor Don Burley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pemberton United Methodist Church and Miami County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the Knasel family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.