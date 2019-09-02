NEWPORT – Esther V. (Poeppelman) Hoelscher, age 95, of Vera Street, Newport, passed away of natural causes Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 29, 1924, in Minster, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Alice (Gariety) Poeppelman. On Jan. 5, 1946, at the former St. Patrick Church in St. Patrick, Esther married Conrad C. Hoelscher, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1978.

Surviving are four of five children and their spouses: David and Sandra Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, Kenneth Hoelscher (dec.), Steven and Carolyn Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, Alice and David Gossette, of New Bremen, and Conrad and Cynthia Hoelscher, of Versailles; 12 grandchildren and one deceased grandson, Zachery Gossette; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Edna and Cliff Wise, of St. Marys, a stepsister, Jeniveve Voisard, of Russia, and a sister-in-law, Eileen Poeppelman, of Minster. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by four siblings and their spouses: Bernadine and Tom Froning, Ruth and Albert Hoelscher, Lester Poeppelman and Alvin and Martha Poeppelman; three stepsisters and their spouses, Dorothy and Urban "Windy" Gaier, Margaret Hoelscher and Hilda and Clarence Siegel as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom Froning, Carl Voisard, Christine and Bill O'Rreilly, William Hoelscher, Lawrence and Thelma Hoelscher, Robert and Violet Hoelscher, Mary Magoto, Thomas and Emma Hoelscher and Dorothy Isaacs.

Esther was a 1942 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she had been a prayer line volunteer and an Apostleship of Prayer Promoter. She also belonged to the Versailles Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Esther had been a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, scratch-offs and chewing gum. She was also talented with arts and crafts. She often managed a craft stand at the Sidney farmers' market.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Fort Loramie. Friends may call Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be dedicated to memorial masses or .

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.