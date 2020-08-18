1/1
Esther Williamson
1935 - 2020
SIDNEY — Esther Annie Williamson, age 85, of Sidney, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County, Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Sidney, to the late Adam and Annie (Ralston) Williamson.

Left to treasure her memory are sons, Jonathon Wayne Howell and Fletcher Ray Howell, of Wapakoneta, two grandsons and several great-grandchildren.

Many nephews and nieces who spent special time with Esther, are Gail Austin and her children, Ron and Barbara Graham and their children, Roger and Elaine Tingler, Vickie Smith and many others.

Esther was preceded in death by son, Vincent Howell, nine brothers and five sisters.

Esther attended the Christian Faith Baptist Church of Sidney. She retired from Superior Cleaning after many years of faithful service. She enjoyed scrapbooking and traveling to many parks, and lakes enjoying the scenery. Esther loved spending time with her family especially birthdays and Christmas. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at noon with Pastor Lee Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christian Faith Baptist Church in Esther's memory.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.

At the request of Gov. DeWine, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:30 AM
Adams Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
