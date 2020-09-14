1/1
Ethel (Maxwell) Hughes
SIDNEY — Ethel (Maxwell) Hughes, age 78, of Sidney, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1942, in Wayne County, Kentucky, to the late Powers and Margaret (Dick) Maxwell.. On Aug. 23, 1997, she married Richard J. Hughes and he survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Sharon Hodge, of Ashtabula, Larry (Sherry) Hughes and Richard E. (Deborah A.) Hughes, both of Sidney; siblings, Lillian New, Tuley Maxwell and June Baker, all of Sidney, and Ruby (Jay) Barlage, of Fort Loramie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friends of Ethel and the family, Rose, Lisa and Angela.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son: Larry Robbins; and one brother: Luther Maxwell.

Ethel was a member of Sidney Baptist Church. She worked at Copeland and later at Sidco, where she retired. Ethel loved to read, especially enjoying the newspaper. She also enjoyed doing puzzles.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Sidney Baptist Church with Pastor John Butts and Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Memory Garden in Sidney.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice or Sidney Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
