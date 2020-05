Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Eugene L. "Gene" Herold, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Hospice of Miami County inpatient unit. A graveside service to honor his life will be held privately at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in care of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.



