ANNA — Eugene Robert Huelskamp Jr., age 56 of Anna, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 10:19 a.m. in Pasco.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Carol (Place) Huelskamp, of Sidney, and the late Eugene Robert Huelskamp Sr.

On Aug. 5, 1989, Gene married Earlene (Schmitz), who survives along with their two daughters, Taylor (Mark) Schwarzman, of Sidney, and Brittany Huelskamp, of Anna; two grandsons, Shawn and Remington; eight siblings, Diana (Robert) Kleinfelder, Charlie (Becky) Huelskamp, Michael (Sherri) Huelskamp, Stephen (Jae) Huelskamp, William (Julie) Huelskamp, Janice (Fred) Favors, Richard (Denise) Huelskamp and John (Pam) Huelskamp, all of Sidney; sister-in-law, Cindy Huelskamp, of Piqua, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, James Huelskamp.

Gene was the owner/operator of Huelskamp Excavating. He enjoyed farming and 4-wheeling. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

A celebration of Eugene's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 20,19 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Pines, 2516 C-255, Quincy, OH, 43343.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shelby County Community Foundation for the Adam E. Huelskamp Scholarship Fund, 850 N. Knoop-Johnston Road Sidney, OH 45365.

Condolences may be expressed to the Huelskamp family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.