CUMBERLAND, Wis. – Eugene Via, age 78, of Cumberland, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2020, in his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.