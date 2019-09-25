HOUSTON — Eugene W. Werling, age 86, formerly of Houston Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Tuesday evening, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio, where he had been a resident for eight years.

He was born Feb. 19, 1933, to the late William and Matilda (Heitman) Werling. On Oct. 8, 1955, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Gene married Joan M. (Berning) Werling who preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2005.

Surviving are three sons, Jon and Leslie Werling, of Fort Loramie, Ken and Phyllis Werling, of Johnstown, and Scott and Michelle Werling, of St. Marys, along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed Lyons, of Russia, Urban "Uppie" Berning, of Maria Stein, Ann Berning, of Minster, and John Gardener, of Dayton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Marie and John Plaugher, Mildred and Jasper Dulaney, Lawrence Werling and Patricia Lyons as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Lucille Berning, Cletus and Mildred Berning, Robert and Lucille Berning, Velma and Andy Hemmelgarn, Joseph Berning, Theresa and John Baltes and Irene Gardener.

Mr. Werling was 1951 graduate of Houston High School and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. In 1995, Gene retired from Midmark Corp. in Versailles where he had been a shear press operator. He was also engaged in farming all of his working life. Gene was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Midmark Medical 25 Year Club, Sidney Senior Citizens and the Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding.

Friends may call Friday 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

