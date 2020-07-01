Eulalia Schweitzer

WAPAKONETA — Eulalia M. Schweitzer, 96, of rural Wapakoneta, died at 3 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, Ohio.

She was born June 19, 1924, in St. Marys, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lenora (Hirsch) Wachauf, who preceded her in death. On Aug. 5, 1947, she married Wilbur J. Schweitzer, and he died July 27, 2012.

Survivors include two children, Barbara (Robert) Prueter, New Knoxville, Ohio, and Ronald J. (Lynn) Schweitzer, Wapakonetal four grandchildren, Mark Prueter, Sarah (Jason) Horner, Ann Schweitzer and Nathaniel Schweitzer; a great-granddaughter, Stella; and a sister-in-law, Ursula Wachauf, Cridersville.

In addition to her parents and husband Wilbur, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Thornberry, Emil Wachauf and Raymond Wachauf.

Eulalia was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine, Ohio. Eulalia was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She enjoyed gardening.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine, with the Rev. Jedidiah Tritle officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg, Ohio.

The family will receive family and friends 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at the Long & Folk Chapel of Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 13 S. Blackhoof St., Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church Improvement Fund.

