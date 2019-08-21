MINSTER — Eunice F. Piening, age 98, of 245 S. Lincoln St., Minster, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

She was born March 19, 1921, in Minster, the daughter of the late Frank J. Frierott and the late Isabel (Ortman) Frierott. On Nov. 22, 1947, she married Donald F. Piening at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 1994.

Eunice is survived by children, Jon and Barbara Piening of San Ramon, California, Mark and Charlene Piening, Celina, Ohio, and Gail and Richard Franz, Sidney, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mildred Piening Borchers and Rachel Laut.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Audrey Meyer and JoAnn Macke; brothers-in-law, Paul Meyer, Dale Macke, Roland Piening and Robert Laut.

She was a graduate of Minster High School and served as class president her senior year. After graduation she was employed at the Wooden Shoe Brewing Co. and was present when this Minster iconic company was sold to Chicago interests. Following, she worked for the chief financial officer of the Minster Machine Co. before starting her successful career as a homemaker and mother.

Eunice was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia, FOE 1391 Auxiliary, Minster Historical Society Boy Scout Den Mother and taught high school religion for several years. As a life-long learner, Eunice was a voracious reader and periodically took classes from Bergamo, the University of Dayton and Wright State University, Celina Campus to extend her knowledge. Eunice enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and good friends.

As the last surviving member of a card club made up of nine couples whose friendship spanned seven decades, she made sure to pass along the zest for life, commitment to hard work and love of family this unique group of individuals embodied to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years, Eunice was especially appreciative of the care givers from Visiting Angels ad Dorothy Love who helped her live a full life to the end.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Memorial donations may be made to Minster Historical Society and Hospice of Miami County.

