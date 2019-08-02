SIDNEY — Eva Steinbrunner, 72, of Sidney passed away at 3:48 a.m.Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1946, in Stearns, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles and Helen Winchester. Eva married the late Kenneth Moore on Nov. 21, 1964. She later remarried in 1999 to James Steinbrunner, who also preceded her in death.

She is survived by son, Scott (Peg) Moore, of Lake Geneva, Wisonsin; daughter, Elizabeth (Greg) Ballard, of Madison, Mississippi; stepchildren, Gary (Diane) Steinbrunner, David Steinbrunner, Dawn (David) Reichert, Carol (Patrick) Boyd and Teresa (Shannon) Michael; and sister, Joyce Rodgers. Eva is also survived by 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Eva loved animals. She was often found on her back patio, enjoying the deer in her back yard and watching the birds at her birder feeder. Eva also enjoyed spending time cross-stitching.

A prayer service will be held Monday, Aug. 5. at 5 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave., with the Rev. Amberger officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Guestbook condolences may be expressed to Eva's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.